Business briefs: Rotary Club grant applications due

Rotary Club grant applications due

The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club is currently accepting applications for its annual community grant program. According to a press release, it will look for need in the community, scope of impact and alignment with Rotary principles when selecting the winners. Grants typically range from $250 to $1,000. Those interested in applying must complete the local program/project grant request form and submit it by Oct. 31. Applications can be sent via email (info@parkcitysunriserotary.org) or by fax to 435-214-0306. Funds for the grants were raised at the Park City Shot Ski event on Oct. 14.

Sundial Lodge recognized by Condé Nast

Condé Nast Traveler readers selected Sundial Lodge as one of the top hotels in the West, according to a press release. The lodge was ranked No. 12 of all hotels in the region. This is the second time the lodge has been named in the top, which is the longest-running selection by the magazine for excellence in the travel industry. Last year, the lodge ranked No. 18. More than 300,000 readers submitted ratings on 7,320 hotels and resorts.

eBike share closes for season

Summit Bike Share will close for the season on Nov. 3. According to the Park City newsletter, the 88 electric bikes will be pulled from their nine stations and will be returned in the spring. The inaugural season was successful, with more than 9,000 trips totaling 30,000-plus miles logged. The operating company, Bewegen Technologies Inc., based in Canada, said in the newsletter that it learned a lot in the first year of operation, especially from user feedback.