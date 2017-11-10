Business briefs: Sport training company partners with University of Utah

Sport training company partners with University of Utah

Athletic Republic is expanding its training into the Sorenson Legacy Foundation High Performance Center on the campus of the University of Utah, according to a press release. The company, which specializes in sports training at 120 training centers worldwide, has its headquarters in Park City. With the new partnership, all University of Utah varsity athletes will work with Athletic Republic's training program, facilitated by university athletic trainers and coaches. The company's equipment, including Super Running Treadmills, Pro Multi Hips and Plyo Press Machine, will be available to those athletes as well.

National Ability Center receives grant for Veteran's Day

The National Ability Center received a $50,000 donation from AT&T in honor of Veteran's Day. According to a press release, the center was scheduled to hold a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10, where AT&T presented the money to the center, and veterans and their families participated in various recreational activities. The contribution was part of AT&T's #ThankOurHeroes campaign, in which they donate to veterans' organizations across the country. The NAC has several programs designed for veterans and active military members.

Park City Mountain Resort set to kick off season

Park City Mountain Resort is set to host its winter kick-off event at the Park City Mountain Village on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. According to a press release, guests can pick up their Epic Pass and try new menu items for the upcoming season while meeting the avalanche dogs. Those with Epic Passes will be able to ride on the Alpine Coaster for free. The resort is scheduled to open the following week on Friday, Nov. 17. There will be live music, giveaways and complimentary hot chocolate and coffee beginning at 8:30 a.m. on that day. The first chair will leave at 9 a.m. Canyons Village is scheduled to open on Nov. 22.