Business Briefs: Tanger Outlets hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Tanger Outlets hosts breast cancer campaign

Tanger Outlets Park City is set to host their annual Tanger PINK Campaign during the month of October, according to a press release. Shoppers who use the Shop Pink Card receive 25 percent off one item at participating stores that they can use every day until Oct. 31. People can pick up a card at Shopper Services or by downloading the Tanger app. Both cost $10. The funds will support the People's Health Clinic and Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This is the 24th year Tanger Outlets has hosted this event. About two-thirds of the shops participate in the event.

Transportation Company expands in Park City

The Driver Provider, a transportation company based out of Phoenix, is expanding in Park City after the closing of Park City company All Resort Group, according to a press release. The Driver Provider announced that Katy Quinley, formerly the vice president of All Resort Group, is now the Driver Provider's regional director of operations. Since All Resort Group's close, the company has added 4 million in vehicle assets to the Salt Lake City and Park City market. Barry Gross, who also worked previously at All Resort Group, was named executive director.

Whole Foods Market set to host open house

Whole Foods Market Park City, which is set to open Oct. 18, is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 11. According to the Park City Chamber/Bureau, the event will take place at the Visitor Information Center at 1794 Olympic Parkway Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be local food and beer from Park City Brewery. Those attending must register on the Chamber/Bureau's site by Oct. 11.