Business briefs: Test ride an electric bike

Test ride an electric bike

eSpokes Electric Bikes will host free electric bike demos for three consecutive Fridays beginning on Sept. 29. The event will take place at Versante Hearth + Bar, 2436 Park Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Individuals of all ages can test ride their electric bikes around the surrounding paths. The company eSpokes is located in South Jordan. They will bring bikes to sell at a discounted price at the event, which will continue on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 at the same time and place. The first 10 riders each week will be given a $20 gift certificate to Versante Health + Bar. eSpokes will provide helmets for all riders.

Promontory golf courses open to Stein Eriksen guests

Stein Collection guests now have access to the golf courses at Promontory Club. All guests, including those at Stein Eriksen Lodge, Stien Eriksen Residences, The Chateaux at Deer Valley and The Residences at The Chateaux will be able to golf at the Painted Valley and Pete Dye Canyon Courses. Stein Collection guests will also be able to dine at the Nicklaus Clubhouse and Dye Clubhouse.

New service saves phones from water damage

For those who have a habit of dropping their cell phones in snow, puddles or toilets, they can now bring their phone to an A Wireless location and use Redux, a drying technology that saves electronics from water damage. Customers pay $10 for a diagnostic fee and $90 if the smart phone is brought back to full service ($50 for non smart phones). The technology will be available at the locations of at 1700 Park Avenue, Suite 103B and 1748 Redstone Center Drive #115. Redux is based in Indiana and is available in nine other Utah locations.