Braving Black Friday? A guide to store hours in Park City | ParkRecord.com

Braving Black Friday? A guide to store hours in Park City
November 23, 2016
Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday shopping hours
Here’s a guide to a guide to Summit County’s big box store hours and local grocery stores for those hardy enough to brave the cold and the crowds in search of a deal.
- Walmart: Open 24 hours, but deals start at 6 p.m. Thursday
- Best Buy: Thursday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Staples: Closed Thursday; open Friday at 6 a.m.
- Tanger Outlets: Thursday at 6 p.m., remaining open until Friday at 10 p.m.
- TJ Maxx: Closed Thursday; Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Home Depot: Closed Thursday; Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed Thursday; Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Petco: Closed Thursday; Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Smith’s: Open 24 hours, but closes Thursday at 4 p.m.; reopens Friday at 6 a.m.
- Fresh Market: Open Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight; Friday open at 6 a.m.
- The Market at Park City: Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- State liquor stores: Closed Thursday; Friday regular hours
