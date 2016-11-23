 Braving Black Friday? A guide to store hours in Park City | ParkRecord.com

Here’s a guide to a guide to Summit County’s big box store hours and local grocery stores for those hardy enough to brave the cold and the crowds in search of a deal.

  • Walmart: Open 24 hours, but deals start at 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Best Buy: Thursday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Staples: Closed Thursday; open Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Tanger Outlets: Thursday at 6 p.m., remaining open until Friday at 10 p.m.
  • TJ Maxx: Closed Thursday; Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Home Depot: Closed Thursday; Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed Thursday; Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Petco: Closed Thursday; Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Smith’s: Open 24 hours, but closes Thursday at 4 p.m.; reopens Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Fresh Market: Open Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight; Friday open at 6 a.m.
  • The Market at Park City: Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • State liquor stores: Closed Thursday; Friday regular hours