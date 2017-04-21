Business briefs, April 22-25: L.L. Bean to open Park City store | ParkRecord.com

L.L. Bean to open store on Main Street

L.L. Bean, a well-known retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, announced that it will open a store in the former Kimball Art Center building on the corner of Heber Avenue and Main Street in late 2017 or early 2018. According to a press release, the store will be Maine-based L.L. Bean's westernmost location and will offer a selection of goods curated to the Park City market. The release states L.L. Bean, which is a sponsor of the Park City-based U.S. Ski Team, chose Park City because of its proximity to outdoor activities and a population base that spends a lot of time in the outdoors. "Park City is going to be a great home for us, with the near limitless opportunity for outdoor recreation, like hiking, camping, winter sports and more," said Ken Kacere, senior vice president and general manager of retail for the 105-year-old company. "The folks here share a lot of the same values as L.L. Bean — an understanding of the physical and spiritual rewards that come with participation in outdoor activities."

Consumer price index rises in March

The Zions Bank Wasatch Front Consumer Price Index rose 0.9 percent in March, the largest monthly jump since April of 2016. According to a press release, rising transportation prices were the top contributor to the increase, along with bumps to the cost of medical care and food. "Utah's economy continues to demonstrate strength," said Scott Anderson, Zions Bank's president and CEO, in the release. "As prices continue to rise at a steady, comfortable pace, local entrepreneurs will be able to grow their businesses, and Utah's economy will continue to set the pace for the rest of the country."