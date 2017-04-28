Business briefs, April 29-May 2 | ParkRecord.com

Chamber/Bureau event to celebrate travel

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to hold a barbecue to celebrate Travel Rally Week. According to the organization's website, visitparkcity.com, the barbecue, which will also serve as a networking opportunity, is schedule for May 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Visitor Information Center in Kimball Junction. The Chamber/Bureau will also be unveiling a "Faces of Tourism" campaign, highlighting some of the people behind the scenes who make Park City successful. Additionally, the American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in attendance to take much-needed blood donations. The event is free and open to everyone in the Park City community. For more information, visit the website.

Community Foundation to host workshop

The Park City Community Foundation is set to host a workshop for people involved in nonprofit organizations about how to better communicate their passion to motivate others to take action. According to the foundation's website, parkcitycf.org, the event will feature speaker Lori Jacobwith, an expert in fundraising culture. The event is scheduled for May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Park City Hospital. The cost to attend is $30. People interested in attending can visit parkcitycf.org to register.

Consumer Attitude Index dips in April

The Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index dropped 10.9 points in April after a big jump in March, falling to 112.6. However, any number higher than 110 is "typically a bellwether for economic prosperity in Utah," according to a press release. "Fluctuations in consumer attitudes from month to month are expected, but Utah's high levels of confidence demonstrate that the state's economy remains strong," said Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank, in the release. "Utahns can retain confidence that business continues to boom in the Beehive State."