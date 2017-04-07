Business briefs, April 8-11 | ParkRecord.com

Realtor selected to speak at panel

Nancy Tallman, a former president of the Park City Board of Realtors, was given the 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents Award by Mastermind 2017 and was invited to speak on a panel at the Utah Mastermind Session held in March at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. "I felt very honored to be chosen for this panel," she said in a press release. "I enjoyed sharing with other professionals the strategies and tools I use to manage and build my business."

Vail Resorts names chief HR officer

Vail Resorts announced the hiring of Lynanne Kunkel as chief human resources officer. According to a press release, Kunkel will oversee human resources management across the company's global operations. She most recently served as senior vice president of global human resources for Whirlpool Corporation. "Her deep experience in human resource operations and passion for leadership, culture and talent development will be essential to our future growth and success, which relies on supporting and developing our highly-engaged team of more than 30,000 passionate, ambitious and brave people who create the experience of a lifetime for our guests and each other," said Rob Katz, chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts, in the release.

Chamber/Bureau to hold member mixer

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to hold an after-hours mixer for members on April 13. According to the organization's website, visitparkcity.com, the mixer is an opportunity for members and prospective members to network with one another. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club and will feature live music and complimentary food and beverages. People wishing to attend are asked to RSVP on the website.