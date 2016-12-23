Business briefs, Dec. 24-27 | ParkRecord.com

CONNECT to hold a mental health seminar

CONNECT Summit County, a group dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues in Summit County, is set to hold a seminar early next month. According to a press release, the seminar is titled “The Road to a Brain Healthy Life: What’s Normal, What’s Not,” and will feature four talks by psychologists exploring age-specific issues. The issues include outburst from children, teen mood swings, adult depression/sadness and elderly memory loss. The seminar has two sessions. The first is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6:05 to 6:50 p.m. at the Park City Library. The seminar will be repeated from 7 to 7:45 p.m. A refreshment hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit CONNECT’s website, connectsummitcounty.org.

Westgate names director of operations

Westgate Park City Resort & Spa has named John Beck director of resort operations. According to a press release, Beck has worked for some of the top companies in the hospitality industry, including Waldorf Astoria. Most recently, he was the director of rooms for an IHG property in New York City. “John brings a wealth of experience to the team,” said Brian Waltrip, general manager of Westgate Park City. “Our guest experience will be even further enhanced under his leadership.”

Vail Resorts to hold hiring event at PCMR

Vail Resorts is set to hold a job fair at several of its ski areas, including Park City Mountain Resort. According to a press release, the event in Park City is scheduled for Jan. 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Kokopelli Ballroom in the Grand Summit Hotel at the Canyons Village base area. Attendees will be able to interview for a number of full-time or part-time positions. Those who can’t attend can still apply for jobs at vailresortscareers.com.