Business briefs, Feb. 4-7 | ParkRecord.com

AAA announces award-winning properties

Several Park City hotels and restaurants were recently honored at AAA award winners. According to a press release, The Montage Deer Valley and St. Regis Deer Valley were the only Five-Diamond Award winners in the state. Park City’s Four-Diamond hotels were Goldener Hirsch Inn, Hotel Park City, Hyatt Central Park City, Washington School House and Westgate Park City Resort & Spa. Park City also had a number of Four-Diamond restaurants, including Apex Restaurant, Edge Steakhouse, Goldener Hirsch, J&G Grill, Riverhorse on Main and The Mariposa.

Real estate firm announces new hire

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties has hired Joe Lowry as chief technology officer. According to a press release, Lowry has held leadership positions in multiple companies and comes to the firm with more than 20 years of experience in using technology to increase sales. “He brings to the team a business acumen and comprehensive understanding of utilizing technology systems to promote growth in the real estate sector,” the release states. “Beyond his skills, he has already become a contributing member of our family and proven himself to be a tremendous team player.”

Utah breaks home sales record in 2016

More homes were sold in Utah during 2016 than ever before. According to a press release from the Utah Association of Realtors, real estate agents sold 49,399 homes, townhomes and condominiums, an increase of more than 800 sales compared to 2015. Summit County saw the largest price increase (19 percent) among counties with more than 200 sales. “Huge demand from buyers combined with low interest rates created incredibly high housing activity,” said DeAnna Dipo, 2017 president of the association, in the release. “While that momentum could lose some steam because of increases in home prices and interest rates, markets are still hot.”