Business briefs, Jan. 14-17 | ParkRecord.com

Utah gas prices remain steady into January

Gas prices in Utah are relatively stable, compared with rising prices across the country. According to a press release from AAA Utah, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $2.22, two cents higher than a month ago. That price is 11th lowest in the country, as the national average price is $2.37. “The increased price of oil has put pressure on gasoline prices in Utah and other Rocky Mountain states, although the increases have been minimal compared with other areas in the country,” said Rolayne Fairclough, AAA Utah spokesperson, in the release.

Businesses can present to Chamber/Bureau

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is launching a new monthly program to help the organizations get to know its members better so it can promote them more effectively. According to the organization’s website, visitparkcity.com, the program allows members to discuss their businesses with a representative from each department of the Chamber/Bureau. Members should bring business cards, a three- to five-minute presentation about their business and should be able to explain any specific help they need from the Chamber/Bureau. The first event is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chamber/Bureau.

b>Chamber/Bureau to hold economic luncheon

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to hold its annual economic forecast luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to the organization’s website, visitparkcity.com, the event will focus on the national economy and how its performance effects businesses in Summit County. The keynote speaker will be Todd Buchholz, a former White House senior economic adviser and a best-selling author. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Marriott. Chamber/Bureau members and their employees are encouraged to come. A table of 10 costs $250, while individual tickets range from $27 to $45, depending on when they are bought.