Business briefs, Jan. 21-24 | ParkRecord.com

Park Silly accepting applications for summer market

The Park Silly Sunday Market is accepting applications for the summer season. According to the organization’s website, parksillysundaymarket.com, this year’s slate of markets will be held between June 4 and Sept. 17. Vendors that are allowed to participate are not required to attend every Sunday, but are required to attend each date for which they are approved on their applications. Booth pricing ranges from $80 a day to $300, depending on the type of vendor, and additional fees may apply. Visit the website to apply, or for more information about the market.

Chamber/Bureau to hold monthly after-hours mixer

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to hold an after-hours mixer event for members Feb. 15. According to the organization’s website, visitparkcity.com, the event is an opportunity for businesses to network with other members and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Prospective members are also invited to attend. The mixer is scheduled for Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Live Well Center at the Park City Hospital.

Consumer Price Index falls in December

The Zions Bank Wasatch Front Consumer Price Index fell 0.2 percent from November to December but remained above the Federal Reserve’s national inflation target of 2 percent, according to a press release from Zions Bank. Despite the inflation, wages have grown in Utah at the fastest pace since the recession, giving hope that workers remain on solid footing in the economy. “Increasing inflation can sometimes spark fears that price increases will outpace wage growth,” said Randy Shumway, chairman and founder of Cicero Group, in the release. “But wages grew last month at the quickest pace since 2009, indicating that American workers are keeping up with our rapidly growing economy.”