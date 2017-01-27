Business briefs, Jan. 28-31 | ParkRecord.com

NAC teams up with adventure organization

The National Ability Center recently announced a partnership with Splore, an organization that provides outdoor adventures such as river rafting and rock climbing for people with disabilities. According to a press release, the partnership will allow the National Ability Center to take the people it serves on adventure trips all over the Wasatch Front and beyond. “Together we have much to celebrate in having served so many people with disabilities throughout the years and now we can be even more effective as we merge our energies and resources,” said Meeche White, founder of the National Ability Center, in the release.

Utah breaks commercial real estate sales record

For the first time ever, Utah in 2016 broke the $2 billion mark for commercial real estate investment sales in a year, according to a year-end review from the firm Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. A press release states Utah’s economic growth and low unemployment rate pushed it toward the record-setting mark. “Utah is consistently recognized as a national leader for its pro-business environment and stability, including CNBC’s Top State for Business in 2016,” said Trigger Reital, managing director and market leader of the firm’s Salt Lake City office. “This year’s record-high sales volumes are a prime example as they are indicative of the strength of the economy and the local Utah market overall.”

Chamber/Bureau to hold monthly after-hours mixer

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to hold an after-hours mixer event for members Feb. 15. According to the organization’s website, visitparkcity.com, the event is an opportunity for businesses to network with other members and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Prospective members are also invited to attend. The mixer is scheduled for Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Live Well Center at the Park City Hospital.