Business briefs, Jan. 4-6 | ParkRecord.com

Chamber/Bureau to hold economic luncheon

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to hold its annual economic forecast luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to the organization’s website, visitparkcity.com, the event will focus on the national economy and how its performance effects businesses in Summit County. The keynote speaker will be Todd Buchholz, a former White House senior economic adviser and a best-selling author. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Marriott. Chamber/Bureau members and their employees are encouraged to come. A table of 10 costs $250, while individual tickets range from $27 to $45, depending on when they are bought.

Recycle Utah to hold discussion event

Recycle Utah is set to hold a “Park City Green Drinks” event at Park City Brewery on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to the organization’s Facebook page, Tim Loveday, Summit County’s solid waste superintendent; and Mike Luers of the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District will speak about the topic of waste, the status of the Summit County landfill and how waste affects local water and the fish population. The event is free, but attendees must be 21 or older. It is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.

CONNECT to hold a mental health seminar

CONNECT Summit County, a group dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues in Summit County, is set to hold a seminar Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to a press release, the seminar is titled “The Road to a Brain Healthy Life: What’s Normal, What’s Not,” and will feature four talks by psychologists exploring age-specific issues. The issues include outburst from children, teen mood swings, adult depression/sadness and elderly memory loss. The seminar has two sessions. The first is scheduled from 6:05 to 6:50 p.m. at the Park City Library. The seminar will be repeated from 7 to 7:45 p.m. A refreshment hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit CONNECT’s website, connectsummitcounty.org.