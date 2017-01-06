Business briefs, Jan. 7-10 | ParkRecord.com

Business association announces new leaders

The Kimball Junction Business Association announced its leadership team for 2017. According to a newsletter, Jennifer Clarke will serve as the organization’s president, with Katy Heddens as vice president, Helaine O’Keefe as treasurer and Gina Greene as secretary. Clarke is replacing former president Leah Kolb. The association also announced it will hold a membership drive in January and is seeking entrepreneurs in the area who wish to become active in the organization. For more information, visit kimballjunction.org or email admin@kimballjunction.org.

IRS set to open 2017 filing season

The Internal Revenue Service is scheduled to open the 2017 filing season Jan. 23. According to a press release, taxpayers have until April 18 to file their taxes and pay any taxes due. The IRS also warned taxpayers to be aware of a number of changes that could affect their filings. For more information on those changes, or resources for filing, visit irs.gov. “We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and take a few minutes to review these changes, said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. “As we enter the filing season, taxpayers should know that the dedicated workforce of the IRS and the nation’s tax community stand ready to help.”

National Charity League seeks members

The Summit County chapter of the National Charity League is looking for mothers and daughters who wish to join the organization. According to a press release, the NCL is a philanthropic organization that aims to help mothers and daughters serve the community together. Women can only join during an open membership period that ends Jan. 10. The group helps organizations such as Nuzzles & Co., the Peace House and the Christian Center of Park City. To apply, or for more information, visit nclsummitcounty.org or facebook.com/nclsummitcounty.