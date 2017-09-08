Business briefs: Park City Chamber/Bureau to hold after-hours mixer

Chamber/Bureau to hold after-hours mixer

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to host an after-hours business mixer at Freedom Chiropractic, 1526 Ute Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 12. According to the organization's website, visitparkcity.com, complementary food and beverages will be served at the event, which is an opportunity for member businesses to network with other members. Prospective Chamber/Bureau members are also invited to attend. The mixer is slated to run from 5 to 7 p.m. The registration deadline is Sept. 11.

Sentient Lasers announces new executive

Sentient Lasers, a Kamas-based company in the aesthetic laser industry, announced the hiring of John Heskett as chief operating officer. According to a press release, Heskett, who spent nearly two decades with the Huntsman Corporation, will manage the day-to-day business operations and implement a growth strategy, among other tasks. "John is a seasoned and trusted leader with an impressive track record of strategic and operational accomplishments," said Chris Cella, CEO of Sentient Lasers. "John's deep experience, knowledge and exceptional operational skills make him uniquely qualified to advance Sentient Lasers to our next stage of growth and market leadership."

Employer's Summit to be held in Salt Lake

Utah's Employers Council is set to host the Employers Summit Conference for the first time on Sept. 12. According to a press release, the event is designed for business leaders and managers at all levels. They will participate in workshops and break-out sessions aimed at helping them attract and retain talented employees. "The conference provides an opportune time for employers in the region to learn about current trends, legal issues and best practices for their employees," said Ryan Nelson, Utah President of Employers Council. "This year's conference also includes important total rewards topics. Employers should not miss this conference." For more information, visit employerscouncil.org.