Business briefs: Park City Chamber/Bureau to hold business tour

Chamber/Bureau to hold business tour

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to hold a local business tour at Treasure Mountain Inn on Sept. 7. According to the organization's website, visitparkcity.com, attendees will tour the inn, which is located at the top of Main Street and is under new management, and will enjoy food and beverages. Attendees will also be able to network with other members. The tour is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. People interested in participating do not need to register online, but can find more information on the website.

Parkites can attend Utah Tourism Conference

Park City residents may attend the Utah Tourism Conference, scheduled Sept. 12-14 in Vernal. According to the website of the Utah Tourism Industry Association, utahtourism.org, attendees will hear from Gov. Gary Herbert and will be able to sit on in a number of seminars, break-out sessions and other informational activities. Attendees will also be able to enjoy leisure activities near Vernal. The cost of registration is $249, which includes all conference sessions and meeting materials, two breakfasts, an opening reception dinner and two lunches. More information about the schedule and accommodations for attendees is available at the Utah Tourism Industry Association website.

Utah unemployment rate remains steady

The unemployment rate in Utah rose one-tenth of a percent, to 3.5 percent, in July, though the state added more than 41,000 jobs over the last 12 months. According to a press release, Utah's unemployment rate remains lower than the national mark of 4.3 percent. "With more than 40,000 new jobs added since last year, Utah's economy continues to exhibit healthy expansion," said Carrie Mayne, chief cconomist at the Utah Department of Workforce Services, in the release. "The unemployment rate showed a slight increase again in July, but remains near full employment."