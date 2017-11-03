Business briefs, Park City company contracted for UVU dome

Park City company contracted for UVU dome

A Park City electrical contractor, SES Energy, recently signed a contract with Miller General Contractors to do the full electrical installation at the new Utah Valley University Vineyard Soccer Dome. The sports arena is already under construction and is scheduled to be completed January of 2018, said Tomi Smith, CEO and president of the company. She is excited to be a part of the project, which will be 94,000 square feet and 72 feet tall and will cost a total of $1.5 million. Although it is not the largest project SES Energy has done, she said, it is the most public and well-known building they will be helping construct. The contract with Miller General Contractors also includes possible town homes that are scheduled to be built in Park City next year.

National Ability Center receives Boeing grant

The National Ability Center was named a recipient of a $75,000 grant from the aerospace company Boeing. It is the fourth grant the center has received from the company, said Tanya Boland, spokesperson for the center. This year's amount is the largest grant to date Boeing has given to the center. Boeing continues to support the center because of its emphasis on serving veterans and military servicemen, Boland said. The success of the programs over the years has encouraged Boeing to continue to invest, Boland said. The new grant money will go toward continuing military programs at the center.

Fall Forum to discuss upcoming season, marketing tips

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its annual Tourism Industry Fall Forum and Luncheon on Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Stein Eriksen Lodge. According to a Chamber/Bureau newsletter, Kelly McDonald, a marketing and consumer expert, will give the keynote address about her new book "How to Work With and Lead People Not Like You." Senior executives from Park City's ski resorts and Ski Utah will begin the event with an executive panel about Utah's ski industry. Attendees will be able to ask questions after the presentation. Tickets can be purchased for $30 if bought before Nov. 8 or $45 on the day of. All members of the community are invited to attend. Those planning to attend can RSVP on visitparkcity.com/rsvp.