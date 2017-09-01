Business briefs: Promontory Club pitches in with hurricane help

Promontory Club pitches in with hurricane help

The Promontory Foundation is donating a $3,500 grant to help with disaster relief in Texas from the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. According to a press release, the foundation is urging Park City residents to join in the effort and will be accepting donations through Sept. 8. One Promontory member matched the $3,500 grant and has committed to matching another $3,500, as well. "At Promontory Club, we have over 50 members who call the Houston area home — and what we want to do for them right now is to give them a hug in the form of a donation from the Promontory Foundation that will be matched and sent on to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund," said Robin Milne, Promontory Foundation's president and general manager of Promontory Club.

Smith's to host local products market

Smith's Food and Drug Store in Kimball Junction is set to host the 5th Annual Park City Local Products Market on Sept. 9. According to a press release, the purpose of the event is to highlight Utah products available in Smith's stores. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. "Our annual local products market showcases some of the best Utah foods that our community offers," said Aubriana Martindale, Smith's manager of public affairs. "Smith's supports local farmers and home grown food companies and our commitment shows in this annual event."

Chamber/Bureau to hold business tour

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to hold a local business tour at Treasure Mountain Inn on Sept. 7. According to the organization's website, visitparkcity.com, attendees will tour the inn and will enjoy food and beverages while networking. The tour is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. People interested in participating do not need to register online.