Dyan Pignatelli honored at People’s Health Clinic event | ParkRecord.com

People's Health Clinic honored local philanthropist Dyan Pignatelli with the Beano Solomon Humanitarian Award during its annual Walk and Wine for Women's Health event on June 25. This was the second time the organization recognized someone with a humanitarian award, and the first time it carried Beano Solomon's name

According to PHC Executive Director Beth Armstrong, the award was created to recognize an individual who had ties to the People's Health Clinic and to "a woman who is a force in the community." Criteria include those who dedicate their time to improving the welfare of people around them, and serve as the inspiration for future generations.

Pignatelli, who has been a second-home owner since 1981 and a full-time resident since 2007, said she was completely surprised by the honor. Her family had been notified months ahead as the presentation was pulled together, and all of them, even the youngest grandsons, kept the secret from her. She accepted the award the day before her 70th birthday, she told the crowd at the event, which added to the honor of receiving it.

"I had never heard about the award [before the Walk and Wine event], and when I heard them talking about it [on stage] my first reaction was, there were so many women this could go to," said Pignatelli.

Her husband, both daughters and sons-in-law, and four grandsons attended the luncheon to see Pignatelli receive the award. Her grandsons joined her on stage afterwards to be the first to hug her.

Pignatelli is on the board of directors for the People's Health Clinic, as well as the Park City Medical Center Foundation, and volunteers weekly taking vital signs, making her one of the first faces patients see when they come to the clinic.

"It's really amazing how grateful the patients are to have a place to come to, like People's Health Clinic," she said of her experience.

In addition to volunteering, Pignatelli and her family foundation have donated generously to the clinic, including funding for on-site education and equipment for hearing testing.

"Once the equipment was donated, Dyan wanted to be hands-on with it as well," said Nann Worel, the Clinic's former executive director, who presented the award to Pignatelli. "Dyan and her husband got trained to help with hearing screenings. And then Dyan wanted to do more with patients, so she got trained to do vital signs.

"For somebody who wants to make a donation and then be in the trenches to make sure that it happens is above and beyond," she added.

Pignatelli and her husband formed a family foundation, where each family member, 10 years old and older, joins the board and votes on which charities to support each year. So far, one of her grandsons has reached voting age. Additionally, all the grandsons have a hands-on project associated with the donation.

At PHC, the grandsons helped hand out prescription glasses to those patients who needed them after having eye exams during the clinic's Vision Days.

"It's so easy to write a check and not be a part of the process," said Pignatelli, who said part of the idea of the family foundation was to teach the grandsons ways to give back to the community.

"Dyan is a special lady and they are a special family," said Armstrong. "She's done what she can, but she has also built a legacy."

Because the Walk and Wine event is infused with the message of empowering women, Armstrong wanted a way to recognize exceptional PHC supporters through an award, to be presented at the event. In 2016, the simply named Humanitarian Award was presented to Beano Solomon, who, among other forms of support, donated $500,000 to the clinic, the largest one-time donation to date.

Armstrong said it was a natural fit to name the award for future recipients after Solomon, and after a little resistance, the philanthropist agreed. With plans to distribute the award to women in the community who fit its spirit and values, Armstrong says she hopes to make it an annual part of the women's healthcare-centric event.

The Walk and Wine event itself is expanding, with attendance growing 50 percent over 2016, and income and sponsorships increasing as well. Almost a dozen tables have already been reserved for the 2018 event, said Armstrong.