High West Distillery sold for $160 million | ParkRecord.com

High West Distillery, the whiskey maker whose spirits have flowed from Old Town to the shelves of liquor stores around the world, is being sold for $160 million.

Constellation Brands, a Victor, New York-based Fortune 500 beverage company, announced the acquisition Wednesday. The deal includes all of High West’s operations and its portfolio of four primary whiskeys and several limited-edition spirits. High West operates a saloon and distillery at 703 Park Ave. and a 30,000-square-foot distillery and tasting room in Wanship.

A press release notes that the distillery has posted double-digit year-over-year volume growth for the past three years and sells about 70,000 cases of whiskey annually.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of October, the release states. High West’s employees will join Constellation Brands and will continue making the whiskey.

Bill Newlands, president of Constellation Brands’ wine and spirits division, said in the release the company sees High West as a purveyor of “artfully crafted” whiskeys that will provide value to its brand. The acquisition allows Constellation Brands to enter the high-end whiskey market.

“With the addition of High West, Constellation Brands bolsters its position in the dynamic and growing craft spirits category,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming this creative and talented team to Constellation Brands as we work together to drive growth for High West and build our premium spirits portfolio with brands that consumers love.”

David Perkins, who founded High West, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Jason Esposito, High West’s CEO, said in the release the transaction will allow High West to increase its footprint in the whiskey industry.

“When it came to the next step for High West, we wanted to work with the right partner that will help us grow further while maintaining our culture and core values,” he said. “With the strength of the Constellation Brands team, we will be able to reach more consumers and continue our track record of innovation.”

Other alcohol brands under the Constellation Brands umbrella include Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and Pacifico.

The price tag of the High West acquisition is particularly notable compared to other recent high-profile transactions in Old Town. For instance, Park City Mountain Resort sold to Vail Resorts for $182.5 million in 2014.

The Park Record will update this article as more information becomes available.