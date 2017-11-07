Oohs and Aahs opens doors for home design

Suzanne Geibel McCammon feels most at home designing other people's homes. After walking away from a business she helped start 15 years ago, she is happy to be back.

Oohs and Aahs, located at 1351 Kearns Blvd., is a furniture and design store McCammon opened in July.

She used to co-own another furniture store at the same location, Interiors with Oohs and Aahs, which closed its doors in 2013. McCammon walked away from the business seven months prior and began her own independent design firm, Suzanne Geibel Interiors.

"Walking away was really difficult for me because this was my baby," she said. "My career and my business were really important to me."

The close of Interiors with Oohs and Aahs was mostly caused by the economic crisis of 2008, she said. The business carried momentum with projects planned before the crash, but soon, the crisis caught up to it.

Luckily, working at the store as an interior designer helped McCammon establish relationships with several customers around the country who were not as affected by the economic crash. She flew from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, designing homes until she decided it was time to settle at a home base again.

Recommended Stories For You

"It was a good time to sort things out and get my feet back under me without a partner," she said. "It was really valuable."

She rented an office space in Kamas so clients could fly in and plan designs with the hundreds of design sample books she has collected over time. But once she saw the space of her former business become available, she knew she had to move back in. She signed the lease in March and opened again, before some clients even realized she left.

"The reception in returning has been amazing," she said.

Denise Darder, who recently moved to Park City, worked with McCammon for several years on previous home design projects in Crested Butte, Colorado, and Nantucket, Massachusetts. Darder is excited to see McCammon in her own design space again.

"Being on her own, her design talent and her business acumen has really been able to shine," she said. "It's very rare that you have someone who has the artistic and creative ability coupled with a really good business sense."

Darder is currently working with McCammon on her new Park City home, which will be the third home McCammon has designed for her. She said McCammon pays attention to every detail but still manages to remain in the financial parameters her clients set, which is why McCammon is at the top of her list.

McCammon both designs and sells furniture at her brick-and-mortar store. Her showroom helps attract business for those looking to do a full home design, which is what she will be focusing on in the future.

She continues to travel for projects around the country as well as trade shows to keep up with modern styles, but she loves serving a local clientele.

"I love people. I love imagining what we're pulling together is going to look like," she said. "My favorite part (is the) installation, when we get dirty and unpack boxes and the magic happens. It really all comes together. The last bow gets tied and it's gorgeous and people smile."

Oohs and Aahs

1351 Kearns Blvd.

https://www.oohsaahs.com/

(435) 659-5864