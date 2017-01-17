Which Park City restaurants will remain open during Sundance? | ParkRecord.com

Dozens of Park City’s world famous restaurants, bars and lounges will stay open when Hollywood comes to town for the Sundance Film Festival from Thursday, Jan. 19, to Sunday, Jan. 29.

Each establishment listed below will be operating with normal business hours unless otherwise stated.

Note that the Bill White Group restaurants Billy Blanco’s, Chimayo, Ghidotti’s, Grappa, Sushi Blue, Wahso and Windy Ridge Bakery & Café may be closed for private events for part of the night during either the early or late seatings. Call ahead to check or to make reservations: 435-647-2908.