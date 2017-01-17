Which Park City restaurants will remain open during Sundance? | ParkRecord.com

Which Park City restaurants will remain open during Sundance?
There are plenty of places to grab a bite amid festival frenzy
January 17, 2017
Dozens of Park City’s world famous restaurants, bars and lounges will stay open when Hollywood comes to town for the Sundance Film Festival from Thursday, Jan. 19, to Sunday, Jan. 29.
Each establishment listed below will be operating with normal business hours unless otherwise stated.
Note that the Bill White Group restaurants Billy Blanco’s, Chimayo, Ghidotti’s, Grappa, Sushi Blue, Wahso and Windy Ridge Bakery & Café may be closed for private events for part of the night during either the early or late seatings. Call ahead to check or to make reservations: 435-647-2908.
- Baja Cantina
- Billy Blanco’s
- Bodega: Open for lunch and dinner Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. Open for dinner through the rest of the festival.
- Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive: Extended hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., including Sundays.
- The Brass Tag
- Buona Vita: Closed for a private function Jan. 20 to 23; reopening for business on Tuesday, Jan. 24th.
- Butcher’s Chop House & Bar: Extended hours from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., except Monday, Jan. 23, when it opens at 4 p.m.
- Café Terigo
- CENA Ristorante & Lounge
- Chimayo
- Deer Valley Grocery~Café
- DEN Restaurant at the Marriott Park City: Extended hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Escala Provisions Company at Hyatt Centric
- Fireside Dining
- Flanagan’s: Two live-music headliners every night.
- Fletcher’s: Closed Thursday, Jan. 19, to Monday, Jan. 23.
- Fuego Bistro & Pizzeria: Extended hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ghidotti’s
- Glitretind at Stein Eriksen Lodge
- Goldener Hirsch Inn
- Grappa
- Grub Steak
- Myrtle Rose
- No Name Saloon
- Powder at the Waldorf Astoria Park City: The hotel is also hosting the Firestorm by Lamborghini lounge, a poolside space featuring signature drinks by Patron, fire performances, gourmet chocolate-inspired cuisine, and two Lamborghinis on display.
- Red Rock Junction
- Royal Street Café
- Seafood Buffet
- Shabu
- Squatters Roadhouse Grill
- State Road Tavern: Closed Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18-19.
- Sushi Blue
- Timbers Lounge & Patio
- The Mariposa
- Tupelo
- Wahso
- Wasatch Brew Pub
- Windy Ridge Bakery & Café
- Zoom: Closed for dinner Monday, Jan. 23. Lunch hours may vary due to private events.