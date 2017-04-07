Woman of the Year to be announced | ParkRecord.com

Kathleen Barlow says those nominated for Woman of the Year are, of course, career oriented, but also crusaders for making Park City a better community.

Like every year, the women up for the award will be honored at a Park City Women's Business Network luncheon that will ultimately name the recipient for the network's Woman of the Year.

This year's event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Stein Eriksen Lodge. Tickets are $35, or $25 for network members.

"There are so many accomplished, fabulous and giving women in Park City," said Barlow, who is the network's president. "This is just a way for us, as an organization, to say, 'here's somebody that could use some recognition.'"

The women in the running for the annual title are nominated by the network's members, who then cast votes to decide on a winner.

Barlow said there are five nominees this year, adding that each one has built an impressive career and made a mark on the community.

She first spoke of Kathy King, the director of Canines with a Cause. Barlow said King has put her heart into the nonprofit program in which female prison inmates train rescue dogs to be companions of veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Kathy has been around for a while, and she has put her heart in this organization," Barlow said. "She not only has the passion for the dogs, but she has the passion for the people who are receiving these dogs."

Like King, nominee Kirsten Fox is passionate about helping people through tough times. An owner of three businesses, Fox — a cancer survivor — recently launched Uplift Gift.

"She was inspired by the gifts people gave to her and the support she got while she was sick," Barlow said. "She came out with this business that lets people give gifts, because they are far away from people that are in times of need. They can give gifts because they can't be there to hug friends going through divorce, cancer or a pet's death."

Nominee Heather Bigatel also isn't a stranger to life's struggles. She came across several hurdles when she opened Pure Vida salon.

"She has overcome a lot of personal obstacles," Barlow said, "and has come out opening up a really successful business in this community."

All the women nominated for Woman of the Year are multi-taskers, and Lindsay Simpson is no exception. Simpson is on the Park City Women's Business Network's board. She also cofounded the Women's Leadership Coalition.

"She still guides women in the community with her ideas and by sharing her expertise with women who have small businesses," Barlow said. "She's also a really busy mom of two. She's like a whirlwind."

Michelle Palmer is another nominee. Barlow said she has been around for many of Park City's significant changes.

"She has been in the community for over 25 years and has impacted the tourism industry here," Barlow said.

Palmer was Park City Mountain Resort's director of communications during the 2002 Olympics. She was also a major force on the Park City Chamber's Marketing Advisory Committee.

Barlow is looking forward to the luncheon, adding all the nominees deserve to win. She also hopes the community shows up to support the Woman of the Year and Park City Women's Business Network's cause.

"We are an organization that provides a space for women in Park City to network and help each other," Barlow said. "But our biggest reason for existing is we raise college scholarship money for girls at Park City High School."

