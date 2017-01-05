Celebrity-powered march planned in Park City the day after inauguration | ParkRecord.com

A celebrity-powered march is planned in Park City during the opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival, an event meant to promote human rights and social justice as well as one that will be staged the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated.

The event is scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9-11 a.m. It is billed as the “Women’s March on Main” and will occur alongside a similar march in Washington, D.C. The march is not affiliated with Sundance.

City Hall received an application for the march in December. Park City staffers have not issued a permit. Jason Glidden, the Park City economic development program manager and one of the staffers involved in reviewing the application, said the march organizers want to start at the top of Main Street and descend the street. He said an ending location has not been finalized.

The organizers want to hold the march during what is typically a jammed opening weekend of the festival. Crowds are usually the largest during the first weekend of Sundance and traffic is oftentimes terrible. But there is also normally a large celebrity presence during the opening weekend and the media focuses on the Friday-to-Sunday stretch of Sundance.

Glidden said City Hall staffers will consider impacts on traffic and parking as they process the application. Glidden said he anticipates a permit will be issued by late next week.

“Obviously, safety is our biggest concern. We want to make sure all the participants are safe,” he said.

A release announcing the march indicates Chelsea Handler, a comedian, will lead the event in Park City. In a prepared statement, Handler said the film festival has “always been a platform for change.”

“If there’s anything I learned in the last year, it’s that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City,” she also said in the statement.

The film festival has long been a hotbed of left-leaning causes, and there have been numerous marches or rallies over the years. Opponents of the war in Iraq, Occupy Wall Street and animal-rights groups have been among those that have held events in Park City during Sundance.

It was not clear by late in the week whether there will be organized demonstrations in Park City on the day of the inauguration itself.