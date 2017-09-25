Check out some of our favorite first snow photos
Park City got its first real taste of winter over the last week
September 25, 2017
The higher elevations of Utah were graced with their first snow last week… and the Park City and Summit County areas were definitely no exception.
Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite submissions of first snow pictures. Use #ParkCityPics when posting your photos on your favorite social media platforms to be considered for future photo posts.
And if you don’t already, follow the Park Record on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Seasons colliding. 📷@nikitdavidson #parkcity #fall #snow #parkcitypics
Recommended Stories For You