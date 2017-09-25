Check out some of our favorite first snow photos

The higher elevations of Utah were graced with their first snow last week… and the Park City and Summit County areas were definitely no exception.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite submissions of first snow pictures. Use #ParkCityPics when posting your photos on your favorite social media platforms to be considered for future photo posts.

Winter Wonderland #parkcitypics #shootwithpassion #ig_myshot #mountainlife #snow #nieve #frio #polonorte #cagatedefrio #enlachuchadelmundo A post shared by Marina Soto (@marinasotog) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Seasons colliding. 📷@nikitdavidson #parkcity #fall #snow #parkcitypics A post shared by Bradley Davidson (@tbdavidson3) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

New snow up top is getting me stoked. Winters coming. #smilesforsam A post shared by NATE MICELI (@lifeof.nate) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

When summer gets a little fall and winter added in. #utah #parkcitypics #winteriscoming #snow #backtoski #skimoms #wasatch #guardsmanpass #parkcity A post shared by Kristen Fox Haaijer (@kristenskimom) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT