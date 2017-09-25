 Check out some of our favorite first snow photos | ParkRecord.com

Check out some of our favorite first snow photos

Park City got its first real taste of winter over the last week

The higher elevations of Utah were graced with their first snow last week… and the Park City and Summit County areas were definitely no exception.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite submissions of first snow pictures. Use #ParkCityPics when posting your photos on your favorite social media platforms to be considered for future photo posts.

And if you don’t already, follow the Park Record on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Seasons colliding. 📷@nikitdavidson #parkcity #fall #snow #parkcitypics

A post shared by Bradley Davidson (@tbdavidson3) on

New snow up top is getting me stoked. Winters coming. #smilesforsam

A post shared by NATE MICELI (@lifeof.nate) on

Fresh snow. Guardsman Pass, Utah. #parkcitypics

A post shared by NATE (@nateshoots) on

