Christy Sports opens store at Kimball Junction

When Whole Foods Market announced it was moving across State Road 224, Davin Holz knew it was the perfect time for Christy Sports Ski & Patio to become its neighbor.

Holz, the company's Utah area manager, said sales have already exceeded his expectations since the store's opening on July 1, and the shopping plaza in which it is located is not even technically open yet.

"We've been looking at expansion in Park City for years," Holz said. "We were approached when the Boyer (Company) did Redstone years ago about putting a shop in Redstone, and it just didn't feel right at the time."

Now, four years after studying the dirt the shop now stands on, Christy Sports is exactly where it wants to be. Located at 6622 N. Landmark Drive, the store sits between the new MOD Pizza and Whole Foods, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 18.

"We're at the gateway to Park City," he said. "So, for people coming in and staying in town, they can pick up their rental equipment, they can stop at the grocery, they can pick up a meal. We felt it was very convenient."

Christy Sports sells ski and snowboard gear and runs a full rental service out of its shops. It specializes in winter sports gear most of the year, but sells patio furniture during the summer months. Holz said he hopes to fully convert the store to ski mode by the opening day of Whole Foods and the plaza.

The company already has three other locations in Park City, one at Silver Lake Village that has been open since 1991 and two others at 2346 Park Ave. inside Park City Peaks Hotel and at 1245 Deer Valley Drive. The Peaks Hotel store opened last winter. Christy Sports is based out of Colorado but has been in Utah since 1972 and will continue an expansion to the Pacific Northwest in the coming months, Holz said.

At 7,200 square feet, the new location is more than triple the size of the other stores in town and will provide another 15 to 20 jobs. Brad Todd, the store's manager, previously managed both Silver Lake and 1245 Deer Valley Drive locations, where he said he increased sales.

Todd is excited to hit the ground running at the new, custom-built store. The open floor plan and large size will help employees better able to serve guests, he said.

Due to its location, the store is hoping to see both tourists and locals, especially with booming growth around Kimball Junction. After working primarily with tourists at the other locations, Todd is ready to build relationships with a new clientele.

"Our goal is to generate local business and local traffic with the neighborhoods out here," he said. "Promontory, Glenwild, Jeremy Ranch — the people that don't necessarily want to drive into town to get their ski equipment. We want to capture that neighborhood feel and be that neighborhood shop."

But, Holz is adamant that Christy Sports' mission remains the same, regardless of the customer. The staff focuses on providing quality service to anyone playing in the mountains, he said.

"Whether it's a tourist or a local, you should be treating them the right way," he said. "It's not about gouging the tourist, it's about basically providing that same level of customer service to the person on vacation versus the person that lives here. It's taking care of your business in a smart, honest, ethical way."

The store is set to have an open house in November.