Coalville City incumbents retain seats on Election Day

When Coalville City Mayor Trever Johnson learned that he had been elected to a second term, he was "pretty relieved."

"I was a little worried that some of the rumors that were circulating had started to gain some traction," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "But, I really do appreciate the support and the confidence the voters have in me to keep moving forward with what we are doing." Johnson defeated Coalville City Councilor Tyler Rowser for the city's top position in Tuesday's municipal election. Johnson received 180 votes to Rowser's 123, according to preliminary results.

Johnson, a 13-year resident and operations manager for a building service company, credited his accomplishments during his first term – completion of a sewer treatment plant, crafting a new master plan for the city's culinary water system and retaining the Summit County Fair – for the nearly 20 percent margin of victory over his challenger.

"I think there is this track record that I have of looking out for what's best for Coalville," he said. "In a county that may not align on social issues, I think, I have shown that we have the respect of the Summit County Council and its members and they have mine. We can work through whatever challenges are coming our way."

As Johnson prepares to embark on another four years as mayor, he said the city's top priorities will be implementing the new master plan for culinary water, restructuring the city's zoning and building codes and finalizing the details for a new city park. He added, "We will also focus on making sure our streets are well maintained and kept up and not deteriorating.

Johnson said property has been identified for a park, but city officials are now waiting on the execution of an agreement between the city and the North Summit Recreation District before moving forward with a master plan and exploring funding options.

"But, my door is always wide open and my phone is always available," he added. "If anyone wants to make suggestions, comments or has concerns, feel free to contact me."

City Council

In addition to the mayor's office, two four-year seats were on the ballot in Coalville. Incumbents Cody Blonquist and Rodney Robbins were each re-elected to four-year terms on the City Council after earning 180 and 147 votes, respectively. They defeated Timothy Bristow and Suzanne Boyer, who garnered 127 and 114 votes apiece.

Robbins, who is nearing the end of his first term on the City Council, said he was "very grateful" that the community was willing to trust him for another four years. He has lived in Coalville for 20 years and grew up in Henefer. He drives a truck for Associated Food Stores.

When asked what he thought resonated with voters the most, Robbins said it was likely his ability to listen to people and his desire to fully research an issue before casting a vote.

"I get in-depth," he said. "I listen to the people of Coalville and I am one to respect their property rights, which, I think, is one of the things that people liked about me."

Robbins' goals for the coming months resemble those laid out by Johnson, including updating the culinary water system and building a park. He added, "I'd also like to continue beautifying the streets and town."

"We are also getting ready to start working on the city's ordinances to make it easier for people to build and to do things that they would like to do with their properties," he said.

Attempts to reach Blonquist before press tiem were unsuccessful.

The results of Tuesday's election will not be finalized until the city holds its official canvass, which has not been scheduled.