Court Report: Here’s what happened this week in the Summit County courts

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 2, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Charles Sinclair Hawley II, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered him to serve 14 days in jail with credit for time served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Sabrina Pebbles Geairn, 44, entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted theft, both class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months and ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Arian Huerta, 18, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. Sentencing is Nov. 20.

Ryan E. Larsen, 33, of South Jordan, entered a guilty plea to theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Oscar Rolando Palacios, 43, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is Nov. 13.

Randi Nicole Parlett, 29, of Draper, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and retail theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for retail theft.

Jennifer Marie Warren, 36, of Centerville, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance and imposed a six-month jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for possession or use of drug paraphernalia. The sentences were suspended and the court placed her on supervised probation for 12 months and ordered her to serve three days in jail with credit for three days served, pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Donald Renner, 45, of Taylorsville, was sentenced for two counts of attempted theft, each a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence for each count at the Utah State Prison and a $6,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Lee Michael Knippling-Baumhofer, 32, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to assault on a health care provider, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kaneez Zewhra Zaidi, 49, of Placentia, California, entered a guilty plea to attempt to cause/permit child or vulnerable adult to be exposed to a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A

misdemeanor; and interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each of the class A misdemeanors and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for interference with an arresting officer. The sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 24 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Urcicio Carranza Vazquez, 38, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is Nov. 13.

Beverly Marie Beeman, 40, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered her to successfully complete Drug Court and complete other standard terms and conditions.