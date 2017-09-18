Court Report: Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 11 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Lorenzo Aburto Arreola, 46, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of forgery writing or device, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $400 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Robert Wesley Griffin, 62, of Kamas, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a Class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $750 fee, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Vaspur G. Sarkisyan, 30, of Glendale, California, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $4,500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Joseph Richard Yenter, 29, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12-months, ordered the defendant to pay a $4,750 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jose M. Moreno, 41, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted identity fraud, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months, ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service, and other standard terms and conditions.

Wesley Dean Moulton, 38, of Heber City, was sentenced for the offense of possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,5000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 28 days in jail with credit for 28 days served, pay a $760 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Thomas T. Murray, 49, of Eagle Mountain, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and attempt to receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for a stolen vehicle charge. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for attempted possession or use of a controlled substance. The court suspended 215 days. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 150 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Israel Chavez Orpinel, 52, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to assault, a Class B misdemeanor, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.