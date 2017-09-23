Court Report: Monday, Sept. 18, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 18 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Melissa Dee Galovich, 30, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is Oct. 30.

Shauna Marie Herzog, 30, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, ordered her to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,430 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Tyler L. Plummer, 32, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to attempted retail theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 39, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of retail theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 89 days in jail with credit for 89 days served, complete 100 hours of community service, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Amie Kendall Kessler, 41, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on probation for 24 months, ordered her to serve 10 days in jail, complete 50 hours of community service, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

Abraham Ortiz, 33, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of retail theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine.

Dennis Audiel Valdez, 19, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a third-degree Felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $1,000 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cassie Elizabeth White, 29, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and five counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all Class B misdemeanors. The court ordered the defendant to successful complete Drug Court.

Christopher T. Olheiser, 19, of Belfield, North Dakota, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted forgery, a third-degree felony, and attempted possession of forgery writing or device, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 43-day jail sentence for each count. The Court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 86 days in jail with credit for 86 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kari J. Redmond, 37, of Belfield, North Dakota, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted forgery, a third-degree felony, and attempted possession of forgery writing device, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 120-day jail sentence for attempted forgery. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered her to serve 120 days in jail with credit for 86 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.