Court Report: Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 25, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Nicholas Blain Erickson, 25, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve two days in jail, pay a $2,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Tony D. Martin, 35, of Marysville, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to pay a $1,900 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Steven Ralph McIlvaine, 43, of Park City, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to child abuse, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $750 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kristin Ellen Parker, 50, of Kamas, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to theft by deception, a third-degree felony. The court ordered her to complete 80 hours of community service, pay a $600 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cody Cole Sarbacker, 26, of St. Paul, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 15 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Dakota Ray Williams, 25, of Rogue River, Oregon, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a four-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 44 days in jail with credit for three days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jesse Lee Ryan Major, 34, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and theft, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is Oct. 23.

Shaila Klynne Jemmott, 19, of West Jordan, entered a guilty plea to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance. The court suspended the jail sentence and placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered her to serve 90 days in jail with credit for 51 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Venegas Rivera, 39, of Francis, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and attempted domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve four days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Francis Dale Baumhofer, 22, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court gave him credit for 61 days served.

George Craig Orlando, 53, of Park City, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Keith Woodruff, 40, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 60-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.