DPS Agents are searching for man who attacked woman on I-80 | ParkRecord.com

The Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) needs help finding a male who violently assaulted a woman on I-80 last night.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 a woman was violently assaulted on eastbound I-80 near the Lambs Canyon exit in Parleys Canyon. The man attempted to hold the woman against her will and violently assaulted her. She was able to escape and call 911. At that point, the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, average build and about six feet tall. He was wearing Wrangler jeans, a belt, a cowboy hat and a black t-shirt. The victim recalls a strong smell of cigarettes. The suspect was driving an older model brown truck (1970s or 1980s). The truck has a large dent between the back right wheel and the bumper. It is a lifted, single-cab truck and has small undersized wheels.

If you have any information, please call Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.