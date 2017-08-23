Driver hits bicyclist in Park City

A pickup truck hit and badly injured a bicyclist on Bonanza Drive on Tuesday afternoon, the Park City Police Department said, indicating the driver suffered an undisclosed medical episode that contributed to the accident.

The accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bonanza Drive. The police said the pickup truck drove out of a travel lane and struck a cyclist who was riding in a bicycle lane. The truck also hit a tree, the police said.

The Police Department said the driver is a 65-year-old man who lives in Park City. He was treated for the medical episode at Park City Hospital. The bicyclist is 42 years old and a Park City resident. He was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City in a medical helicopter.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said he was in serious condition when he was airlifted. The police said the cyclist suffered a traumatic head injury. An updated condition was not available.

The police investigation is continuing and it was not immediately unclear whether charges would be filed.

Bonanza Drive was closed to traffic close to the scene of the accident as emergency crews tended to the injured people followed by the arrival of the helicopter.