Education brief: Ecker Hill to discuss substance abuse prevention

Ecker Hill to discuss substance abuse prevention

As part of its Red Ribbon Week, Ecker Hill Middle School is set to host a parent information night about substance abuse prevention and intervention, according to the school's newsletter. The event will take place in the school auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. Ben Belnap, the district's assistant superintendent of student wellness, will present, as well as Cole Parkinson from the Utah Attorney General's Office. As area director or Utah NetSmartz, he will focus on internet safety, especially cyberbullying, internet predators and social networking dangers.

Parley's Park offering interactive dance classes

Parley's Park Elementary School is offering parent interactive dance classes beginning Nov. 1. According to the district newsletter, kindergarten parent classes will be Nov. 1, 2, 6 and 8, from 11:55 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. First-grade parent classes will be on Nov. 2, 6, 8 and 9, from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Parent performances will take place in December. Melissa Gonzales, an instructor sponsored by the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program, will be teaching the classes. The dance program is sponsored by the Park City Education Foundation.

State math competition registration open

Students around the state are now able to register for the 11th annual MathMatters Contest, which is set to take place on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at Beehive Science & Technology Academy in Sandy. According to a press release, the competition is open to all fifth and sixth grade students but is limited to 350 students. Those interested can find sample questions online at http://www.beehiveacademy.com, where they can register for free as well. The contest includes a written test of 15 questions that participants must complete within 30 minutes. Prizes will be given to the top students and their teachers.