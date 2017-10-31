Education briefs: High school celebrates Day of the Dead

High school celebrates Day of the Dead

Park City High School is set to host a Day of the Dead event on Thursday, Nov. 2. According to the district newsletter, the event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the cafeteria and will include traditional celebrations of the Mexican holiday. Students will explain the "ofrenda," or offering altar, that is designed to honor and remember deceased loved ones. There will also be traditional folk dance, music, face painting, a piñata and traditional food. The event is free and non-religious. Those planning on attending must email Dirk Gootjes at dgootjes@pcschools.us.

Debate Team wins first place at tournament

The Park City High School debate team took first place at the Dixie High School Flyer Frights Tournament over the weekend in St. George, according to the district newsletter. Ten schools and more than 300 students competed in the Class 4A division. Multiple Park City students came home with first-place awards in the novice and varsity levels.

Strategic planning meetings continue

The Park City Board of Education is set to have its next community strategic planning meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Park City School District Office. According to the district website, the Board will be discussing the feedback it received at previous meetings and seek additional feedback from community members as it decides its strategic plan. Those who are unable to attend the meeting may send their opinions to communication@pcschools.us.