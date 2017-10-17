Education briefs: Next Park City Board of Education strategic planning meeting set for Nov. 1

Next strategic planning meeting set for Nov. 1

After the initial strategic planning meeting, the Park City Board of Education is set to meet on Nov. 1 for final community feedback before the mission, vision and values of the district are defined. According to the district newsletter, the Board is meeting with staff of Treasure Mountain Junior High and Park City High School on Oct. 23, administrators on Oct. 25 and staff of Ecker Hill Middle School and all elementary schools on Oct. 27. The discussion points from the last meeting of leadership and accountability, communication, community involvement, one size does not fit all and excellent personnel will be compiled for the community's feedback.

School is out Oct. 19 and 20 for UEA Weekend

The Utah Education Association Convention and Education Exposition is Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19 and 20, for all teachers in the state. There will be no school for students on those days. According to a press release, parents and students are invited to the convention as well, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy. Activities open to the public include stage presentations and workshops, book giveaways and an exhibit hall filled with education-related vendors. The complete schedule is available here.

Safety meetings continue at elementary schools

Safety meetings will continue at Trailside Elementary School on Oct. 24 and Jeremy Ranch Elementary School on Oct. 25, both from 5 to 6 p.m. According to a the district newsletter, the Park City Board of Education will explain their reasons for the safety measures they are proposing, such as a new fence around Trailside and a new visitor system at both schools. All community members are invited to voice their opinions. The final safety meeting will take place at McPolin Elementary School on Oct. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m.