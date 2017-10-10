Education briefs: Nonprofit and district partner for mental health

Nonprofit and district partner for mental health

CONNECT Summit County and the Park City School District are partnering for a Youth Mental Health Workshop scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct. 16. According to a press release, the lunch and learn event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Park City Library with a screening of the short film "No Letting Go." Randi Silverman, co-founder and CEO of the Youth Mental Health Project, will then speak about her film and tips for helping families with children who struggle with mental health issues. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Reserve a spot by emailing this address. CONNECT Summit County is a nonprofit that promotes mental health.

Board member applications open

The Park City School District has opened applications for the District 5 vacancy on the Board of Education, according to a district newsletter. There will be candidate information meetings on Oct. 16 at Park City Bread & Bagel, the 17th at Starbucks at Fresh Market and the 24th at the district office, all from 9 to 10 a.m. Those who are interested in applying must send their applications to JJ Ehlers, vice president of the Board, by Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. via email jehlers@pcschools.us or dropping it off in a sealed envelope at the office. Candidates will then be interviewed on Nov. 7. The selected candidate will join the Board on Feb. 5, when Julie Eihausen steps down.

Meetings will discuss fencing at elementary schools

After the Park City Board of Education approved $3 million to make safety updates to schools, it wants parent input. According to a district newsletter, safety meetings will be held at Parley's Park Elementary School on Oct. 12, Trailside Elementary School on Oct. 24 and McPolin Elementary School on Oct. 30, all from 5 to 6 p.m. All parents and neighbors who live near the school are invited to attend. The Board will discuss the fences that it hopes to install at the schools as well as show the plans and walk the property for the perimeter.