Education briefs: Park City Institute unveils two new programs this month

Superintendent Lunch and Learn this Thursday

A Lunch and Learn event is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 from noon to 1 p.m., at the Park City District Office at 2700 Kearns Blvd., in Board Rooms A and B. According to the district newsletter, Superintendent Ember Conley plans to present about the district's goals to improve safety measures within the schools. Her presentation will also include the same safety training her students receive at the schools. The event is open to all community members, who are encouraged to bring their own lunches.

Park City Institute unveils programs

The Park City Institute has two programs opening this month. The first, TEDx Park City, is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15 at the Eccles Center, but applications are due on Oct. 10, according to Stacey Sayers, community outreach for the institute. The event is open to all students from ninth to twelfth grade. About 20 students will be chosen, who will then be tutored after school and allowed to practice before the event. Students can register online at tedxparkcity.org or by calling Stacey Sayers at 435-655-8252. The institute also opened the Mega Genius Supply Store on Oct. 2. The free tutoring program, located at 435 Swede Alley, is available for second-graders through seniors. To reserve a spot, call Sayers or email her. Tutoring is available Monday to Thursday after school until 5 p.m. and follows the Park City School District calendar for days off.

Discussion about drug abuse at Winter Sports School

A marriage and family therapist is scheduled to speak at the Winter Sports School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. According to a flier, the therapist, Holland Breed, is planning to speak about drug and alcohol use in teen culture today. She works at an adolescent treatment center in California and is a former competitive athlete. Her presentation will include the impacts and availability of various drugs, warning signs of drug abuse and resources for help and treatment. Keith Fierman, director of family support and public relations at Cirque Lodge, and Stephanie Fierman, director of business development at Cirque Lodge, will also speak on a question and answer panel. All members of the public are welcome.