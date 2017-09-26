Education briefs, Planned Parenthood teaches parents and teens

Planned Parenthood teaches parents and teens

Planned Parenthood Association of Utah is set to host the family connection program Linking Families and Teens Saturday, Sept. 30, at Park City High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twelve Latino parents and high school-age teens will partner for interactive activities and have separate workshops about healthy relationships. Planned Parenthood hosts these events three times a year in order to build relationships and improve communication with teens and their parents. Their next program will be for English speaking parents and teens on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the high school. Families from Wasatch and Summit counties are welcome to register either at the kick-off event on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the high school or via phone call (435-962-0069) or email. There will be programs in the spring as well.

Trailside needs volunteers for Mileage Club

Trailside Elementary School is seeking volunteers for its Mileage Club, a group that promotes a healthy lifestyle. The volunteers meet every Tuesday and Thursday during the month of October from 10:35 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. They will aid in tracking laps, distributing awards and cheering on runners. Community members can also sign up to help with the Walk to School Day next Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Four volunteer slots are open to hand out snacks. Sign up through the school's website and email with questions.

Preschool upgrading outdoor space

Park City Cooperative Preschool is upgrading its outdoor space at the Park City Library. They are transitioning to a natural landscape with rocks, boulders, sand, logs and branches as well as a water wall, music wall, and mud kitchen. It began renovations last weekend and plan to continue construction until revealing the new play space in the spring. The landscape is meant to "encourage creative play and open-ended exploration," said Shannon Singer in a press release. The preschool is a nonprofit organization.