Education briefs: Ukelele lessons begin

Ukulele lessons begin

Trailside Elementary School is offering ukulele lessons for second through fifth graders. The first session began on Sept. 19 and runs through Nov. 19. Second and third grades meet on Thursdays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. and fourth and fifth graders meet on Tuesdays at the same time. The session costs $80. The PTO provides all the baritone ukuleles and some concert ukuleles, but they are also available for purchase at a discounted price. Two six-week sessions will run through January/February and April/May. Bill McGinnis is the instructor for the course.

Community tailgate for PCHS Homecoming

Park City High School is wrapping up their Homecoming Week with a tailgate and football game that is open to all community members in Park City. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with games, music and free burgers. The event is put on by the Park City School District Office, School Board, Student Council and various clubs at the school, such as the Gay Straight Alliance and National Honor Society. The tailgate will celebrate safe and healthy opportunities for students, tying in the year-long theme from the Park City School District.

Parent-Teacher Conference sign-ups are open

Registration is open for parent-teacher conferences at Treasure Mountain Junior High and Park City High School. The junior high and high school will both hold conferences next Wednesday, Sept. 27 and the high school an additional day on Thursday, Sept. 28. Parents can sign up online through Sept. 26. Appointments at the junior high are available between 3 and 5 p.m. and there will be an open forum from 5:45 to 7 p.m. High school conferences can be scheduled between 3 and 6 p.m. and open conferences are between 6 and 7 p.m. Parents must have the student's school identification number and birth date when signing up.