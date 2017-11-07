Education briefs: Veteran’s Day events take place across district

Veteran's Day events take place across district

Veteran's Day celebrations are scheduled to take place at several schools this week. On Thursday, Nov. 9, Ecker Hill Middle School's sixth-grade choir is set to present a concert to honor veterans, said Mary Morgan, the choir director. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Ecker Hill auditorium. On Friday, Nov. 10, students at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School will perform a program at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium, said Sheryl McDonald, music specialist. All community members are invited to attend both events, and veterans or active members of the U.S. military are invited to wear their uniforms. Trailside Elementary School will have an assembly at 9 a.m. and McPolin Elementary School will have its assembly at 8:30 a.m.

High school hosts college application week

The Utah College Application Week is in full swing at Park City High School. The event provides seniors with the opportunity to complete at least one college or university application during the school day, according to a district newsletter. The event takes place in the school's college and career center inside of the counseling center. Some colleges waive application fees during the event, and additional financial support for application fees is available through the Park City Education Foundation. Out of state application support will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. and essay writing support will be offered from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. For a full list of which schools will be available at which times, contact the counseling center.

Dinner to honor caregivers Friday

Caregivers who regularly look after a child or a sick, elderly or disabled person are invited to attend the annual dinner of the Wasatch/Summit Caregiver Coalition, said Stephanie Strohl, administrator of the nonprofit. All caregivers are invited to the event on Friday, Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Heber Senior Center. The free evening will include a speaker and information about community resources that are free to caregivers. Natalie Herron and Ray Freer will speak about the importance of helping caregivers stay mentally well. For more information and to RSVP, call Strohl at 801-860-3136. There will be resources available at the dinner in order to bring those caregivers are caring for as well.