Education briefs, April 12-14 | ParkRecord.com



The Park City School District announced the schedule for the summer program for elementary school students. According to the district's website, pcschools.us, the program will run from June 19 through July 26 and is available for students entering grades one through six. Students in the program will participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) projects and will also receive enrichment, literacy instruction and recreation. Registration meetings will be held on these dates for the following schools: McPolin Elementary School, May 24; Parley's Park Elementary School, May 25; Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, May 26; Trailside Elementary School, May 27. All meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact John Hall at 435-645-5650 or Sean Corbin at 801-616-9830.

Trailside PTO seeks donations for auction

The parent-teacher organization at Trailside Elementary School seeks donations and volunteers for a silent auction that will be held at the school's year-end carnival. According to a schools newsletter, people or businesses that have goods or services they'd like to donate should contact fundraising@trailsidepto.org. In return, the logos of businesses that donate will be placed in the PTO newsletter and on the group's website. Volunteers will be in charge of picking up donations, running the silent auction and cleaning up afterward.

PCSD asks parents to fill out surveys

The Park City School District is asking parents to fill out online surveys to improve classrooms and schools. According to the district's website, pcschools.us, the survey is intended to gather feedback about teachers, principals and schools. The surveys will remain anonymous, and the district is not seeking to collect personal information from respondents. Teachers and administrators will be shown the results in order to improve their schools. The survey will take around 10 minutes to complete and is available on the district's website.