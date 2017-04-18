Education briefs, April 19-21 | ParkRecord.com

PCHS seniors must pass a civics exam

Park City High School seniors must past a civics exam in order to graduate this spring. According to the school's website, pchs.pcschools.us, students who did not pass the test in their government classes have two more chances to do so before the end of the school year. The exam will be administered Monday, May 15, at 1:45 p.m. in room 237 and again on Monday, May 22, at the same time and location. Students are required to bring a laptop to the exam, which should take them fewer than 45 minutes. The results of the exam will not impact course grades or be reflected on students' transcripts.

Trailside students can take ukulele lessons

Students in grades two through five at Trailside Elementary School can take ukulele lessons. According to a school newsletter, younger students will learn on smaller concert ukuleles, while the older children will use baritone ukuleles. Classes will be held on Tuesdays for grades two and three and on Thursdays for fourth- and fifth-graders through the end of May. The cost is $60. Contact elaine@elainemurray.com for more information.

Residents encouraged to attend mental health event

Residents in Summit County can attend a mental health and substance abuse discussion scheduled for Friday, April 21. According to a newsletter, the discussion is being put on by the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance, comprising the Summit County Health Department, Connect Summit County and the Park City Community Foundation. Leon Evans, president and CEO of the Center for Health Care Services, will be the keynote speaker. Afterward, there will be panels discussing how the community can help and breakout sessions covering youth prevention, the criminal justice system and personal stories. The event is scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to noon at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital.