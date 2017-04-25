Education briefs, April 26-28 | ParkRecord.com

Weilenmann director appointed to state board

Gov. Gary Herbert announced this week that he appointed Cynthia Phillips, executive director of the Weilenmann School of Discovery, to the Utah State Charter School Board. According to a press release, Phillips, who recently renewed her contract with Weilenmann through the 2019-2020 school year, replaces Robert Enger, who resigned in March. The seven-member board consists of appointees from various backgrounds: two from finance, three with experience in charter schools and two nominated by the Utah State Board of Education.

PCHS to host annual Memorial 5k race

Park City High School's National Honor Society recently announced it will again be holding its Memorial 5k race. According to the school's website, pchs.pcschools.us, proceeds from the race will go toward scholarships for seniors, the Homeless Youth Resource Center in Salt Lake City and humanitarian trips. The race is scheduled for May 29 at 9 a.m. at Dozier Field. Individuals can pre-register for the race for $22.50, while the cost for groups is $17.50 per person. Those interested can register at parkcitynhs.weebly.com.

PCSD promotes elementary summer program

The Park City School District is set to offer a summer program for elementary school students. According to the district's website, pcschools.us, the program will run from June 19 through July 26 and is available for students entering grades one through six. Students in the program will participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) projects and will also receive enrichment, literacy instruction and recreation. Registration meetings will be held on these dates for the following schools: McPolin Elementary School, May 24; Parley's Park Elementary School, May 25; Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, May 26; Trailside Elementary School, May 27. All meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact John Hall at 435-645-5650 or Sean Corbin at 801-616-9830.