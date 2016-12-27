Education briefs, Dec. 28-30 | ParkRecord.com

PCSD to hold community event about opioids

The Park City School District is set to hold a “Lunch & Learn” event focused on Utah’s opioid epidemic. According to a press release, the guest speaker for the event is Lisa May, who is leading the “Use Only as Directed” pharmaceutical awareness campaign and serves on the Intermountain Healthcare Opioid Community Collaborative Steering Committee and the Utah Coalition for Opioid Overdose Prevention Advisory Committee. She will talk about how a community can mobilize to create lasting change in the battle against opioid overdoses. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. at the district office. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch.

Second PCHS expansion hearing is upcoming

A second community input session surrounding the proposed design options for a Park City High School expansion is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to a press release, attendees will be able to provide feedback on four designs the Park City School District is considering for the project, as well as a fifth design that came from feedback in the first input session. The meeting will be held at Ecker Hill Middle School from 6 to 8 p.m. “Two hours of your time will shape the four years your child spends in Park City High School,” the release states. To view the design options and provide feedback online, visit pchs-expansion.org.

Students can sign up for avalanche class

Park City School District student in grades eight through 12 can take a free class to learn about avalanches and how to ski safely in the backcountry. According to the district’s website, pcschools.us, the course is taught by the American Avalanche Institute. The course will be held after school Jan. 11 through Jan. 13, with a field session Jan. 14. Students must register by Jan. 6 to save a spot in the course.