Education briefs, Feb. 1-3, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Early registration open for Running With Ed

Early bird registration for the Park City Education Foundation’s annual Running With Ed fundraiser race is underway. According to a newsletter, the first 100 captains of teams with five or more members to sign up early will receive a free pair of Reebok running shoes and a $50 discount of the registration price. The race is scheduled for Saturday, May 20. The event is a major fundraiser for the education foundation, with proceeds benefitting all schools within the Park City School District. For more information, visit runningwithed.com.

PCHS students to take ACT and PreACT

Park City High School junior will take the ACT test on Tuesday, Feb. 28, while sophomores will take the PreACT. According to the school’s website, pchs.pcschools.us, students who arrive late to school that day will not be admitted into the exams. Students do not need to register or pay to take the exams. Testing will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., with lunch and first through fourth periods being held after. Buses will run on normal schedule, and study sessions will be held for students who ride the bus but aren’t taking tests.

Peace House to hold child-safety seminars

The Peace House is scheduled to hold 30-minute seminars about keeping children safe from predators during parent-teacher conferences at the four elementary schools in the Park City School District. According to the Parley’s Park Elementary School website, the forums will discuss teaching personal safety to children, child abuse statistics and how to report an incident. The seminars will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School (Feb. 6), Trailside Elementary School (Feb. 7) and Parley’s Park (Feb. 8). At McPolin Elementary School, it’s they’re scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.