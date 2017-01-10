Education briefs, Jan. 11-13 | ParkRecord.com

PCSD registration is open for 2017-2018

Park City School District elementary school registration is open for the 2017-2018 school year. According to the district’s website, pcschools.us, students who are new to the district, or who did not attend a district school this year, must register online. Children must be 5 on or before Sept. 1 to register for kindergarten. Students currently attending the district’s preschool are already enrolled. After completing online registration, parents must bring documentation to their child’s prospective school to complete the process. Registration for grades six through 12 will begin in June.

Big Brothers Big Sisters sets a goal for Utah

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, an organization that provides adult mentoring for children, is celebrating National Mentoring Month by setting a goal to find mentors for 525 children throughout the state in 2017. According to a press release, there are currently 335 children in Utah waiting for adult mentors. “A mentor’s valuable guidance, support and belief in that child reduces risky behaviors in children while increasing their academic achievement, and improving relationships and self-confidence, making future success more likely, research has shown,” said Nancy Basinger, president and CEO of BBBSU in the release. For more information about the organization, visit bbbsu.org.

PCSD to hold community event about opioids

The Park City School District is set to hold a “Lunch & Learn” event focused on Utah’s opioid epidemic. According to a press release, the speaker for the event is Lisa May, who is leading the “Use Only as Directed” pharmaceutical awareness campaign and serves on the Intermountain Healthcare Opioid Community Collaborative Steering Committee and the Utah Coalition for Opioid Overdose Prevention Advisory Committee. She will talk about how a community can mobilize to create lasting change in the battle against opioid overdoses. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. at the district office.