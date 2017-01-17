Education briefs, Jan. 18-20 | ParkRecord.com

South Summit to hold community meeting

The South Summit School District is set to hold a community meeting surrounding its master-planning process aimed at handling enrollment growth. The district’s master-planning committee, with the help of an architectural firm, has worked for months to find solutions to the capacity problems in the schools and now seeks feedback from the public. According to a press release, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. at South Summit Middle School. After hearing the public’s input, the master-planning committee is slated to convene once more before sending a recommendation to the Board of Education. “With all three schools at or near capacity, there’s an obvious need to take steps now to prepare for the future of the district,” said Kip Bigelow, the district’s business administrator, in the release.

Final PCHS expansion design session scheduled

The Park City School District’s final community input session regarding the design options for an expansion of Park City High School is nearing. According to the district’s website, pcschools.us, the meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school’s lecture hall. The meeting may be the final chance for residents to provide in-person input surrounding the designs before the Board of Education is scheduled to move forward with a final plan this spring. Residents can also visit the website pchs-expansion.org to view the four designs and provide written feedback. The district is encouraging as many residents to participate in the process as possible.

Deadline nears for PCHS yearbook ads

The deadline for parents to purchase senior graduation ads in the Park City High School yearbook is Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to the school’s website, pchs.pcschools.us, parents can go to Jostens.com/yearbookads and design or submit ads before the deadline. For more information, contact Natalie Star at nstar@pcschools.us.