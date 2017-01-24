Education briefs, Jan. 25-27 | ParkRecord.com

TMJH offers college readiness meetings

Treasure Mountain Junior High School is scheduling meeting between parents and counselors regarding students’ college and career readiness. According to the school’s website, tmjh.pcschools.us, the meetings focus on student progress, graduation requirements, course pathways and college planning. To schedule an appointment, contact Kate Riggs at kriggs@pcschools.us or 435-645-5641. Visit the website for additional information.

Day School offers scholarship contest

The Park City Day School is holding its seventh annual Middle School Merit Scholarship Contest for the 2017-2018 school year. According to a press release, two students will receive a scholarship equal to half of the annual tuition cost. The scholarship aims to reward students who will contribute to the mission, values and academic atmosphere of the middle school. Both current students entering sixth grade, as well as students who will be applying to attend the school next year, can enter the contest. Students can apply through Feb. 16, with the winners being announced March 1. For more information about the application process, or to apply, visit parkcitydayschool.org.

Park City Culinary Institute expands

The Park City Culinary Institute has expanded into Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the institute opened a new location on State Street in Salt Lake, easing the travel burdens on the students who come from all over the Wasatch Front. The institute will retain its space at the Deer Valley Club for catered events and team-building programs, but nearly all of the certificate programs will be held at the new location. “It’s remarkable how many students have driven up to Deer Valley since we opened in 2013,” said Laurie Moldawar, founder of the institute. “After graduating dozens of students over the years, we knew exactly what type of facility we wanted, and that Salt Lake City was the place.”